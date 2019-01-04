Image caption A bomb disposal team was deployed in Heywood

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a suspicious device that was found at a house.

A number of homes were evacuated and the bomb squad was called to a house in Bury Old Road in Heywood, Greater Manchester, at about 19:20 BST on Thursday.

The bomb disposal team assessed and removed the device before a controlled explosion was carried out nearby.

Greater Manchester Police said there was no "wider threat" to the community.

Supt John Paul Ruffle thanked residents for their patience and appealed for information.