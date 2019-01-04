Image copyright GMP Image caption Warren Wilde encouraged the victims to send indecent images

A man who sexually exploited two teenage boys has been jailed.

Warren Wilde, encouraged the victims, aged 13 and 15, to send indecent images and engage in sexual conversations.

On four occasions, the 51-year-old, of Meltham, West Yorkshire, met up with one of the boys and engaged in sexual activity before giving him money.

He pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to several child sexual exploitation offences and was jailed for six years.

Greater Manchester Police said Wilde used social media to engage in online conversations with the two victims.

Police seized his mobile phones and he was found to have indecent images of children and to have distributed indecent images to other men.

Wilde admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, obtaining the sexual services of a child following payment and making and distributing indecent photographs of children.

A sexual harm prevention order was imposed on Wilde indefinitely and he has been required to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Det Con Rochelle Evans said: "It is important that parents and carers take interest in the contact young people have with others online and via social media platforms, particularly those that may be targeted at an older audience and to recognise that all young people under the age of 18 are at risk, whether they are boys or girls."