A couple stabbed in a New Year's Eve attack have said they hope the incident will not "divide communities or create tensions".

Police launched a terrorism inquiry after the pair were attacked at Manchester's Victoria Station.

They praised the bravery of British Transport Police officers who "ran into danger" to bring an end to the attack using pepper spray and Tasers.

A man arrested at the scene has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The pair in their 50s, who wish to remain anonymous, were standing on a tram platform at 20:50 GMT when they were attacked with what a witness described as a long kitchen knife.

Police said the woman suffered "serious" but not life-threatening injuries to her face and stomach and the man to his stomach.

Both remain in hospital.

Sgt Lee Valentine, who sustained knife wounds to his shoulder during the attack, has since been released from hospital.

He described how his "instinct took over" as he was the first on the scene.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man who lived in Cheetham Hill, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later detained under mental health laws after being assessed by specialist staff, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Wednesday.

GMP said there was nothing to suggest others were involved.

In a statement released through the force, the couple added their thanks to paramedics and hospital staff for the care they had received.

The force's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said "we are treating this as a terrorism investigation" but added officers were keeping an "open mind" about the motivation.

Police raided a semi-detached house on Schoolside Close, a mile north of Manchester city centre, which neighbours said was occupied by a Somali family who had moved to the UK from the Netherlands.

BBC 5 live producer Sam Clack, who was at the station at the time, said he heard a "blood-curdling scream" before he looked down the platform to see the couple being attacked.