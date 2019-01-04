Image copyright Mark Garner Image caption The fire is thought to have been caused by a patio heater on an outdoor terrace

A large fire has broken out at the new The Ivy restaurant in Manchester.

It is thought the fire in the three-storey building on Hardman Square in the city centre started from a patio heater on an outdoor terrace.

Fire crews are tackling the blaze, with posts on social media showing flames on the roof of the building.

The restaurant, which opened in November, is operated by Caprice Holdings Ltd, which runs London's The Ivy.

The Ivy Spinningfields is home to two restaurants, a roof terrace and two private dining rooms, according to its website.

Twitter user Matt Sayward posted a video showing fire fighters shining torches on the top floor of the restaurant as smoke continued to billow from the roof.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "GMFRS was called just before 17:00 GMT today to a restaurant and four pumps and an aerial appliance are currently in attendance."

Roads in the city centre have been closed while crews deal with the blaze, said Transport for Greater Manchester.