Image caption A bomb disposal team was deployed in Heywood to carry out a controlled explosion of a "viable device"

Five people who were arrested after a controlled explosion of a suspicious device have been released under investigation, police have said.

It was found at a house in Bury Old Road, Heywood, Greater Manchester, on Thursday during an investigation into a motorbike theft.

A number of homes were temporarily evacuated as a bomb squad carried out a controlled blast nearby.

Officers said it was not being treated as terror-related.

Three women, aged 17, 24 and 41, were arrested along with two men, aged 17 and 25, on suspicion of Explosives Act offences.

Det Ch Insp Joanne Reid, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "I would like to reiterate that - while the device is believed to have been viable - this investigation will continue to be led by Rochdale CID, and is not being treated as terrorism-related.

"We do not believe there to be any wider threat and our inquiries remain ongoing."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.