A man arrested over the alleged illegal movement of migrants across the English Channel has been charged with criminal offences.

Two men were arrested in Manchester last week after a group of 12 people, including a 10-year-old-child, arrived in Kent in small boats.

Jafar Moheebi, 33, of Broughton, Salford, will appear before magistrates later on drugs and driving charges.

Another man has been released "under investigation".

Cannabis charge

The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested Iranian national, Mr Moheebi, along with a 24-year-old British man in Pendleton, Salford, on Wednesday.

Mr Moheebi will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of driving without insurance.

A spokesman said: "The NCA investigation into the alleged illegal movement of migrants across the English Channel into the UK continues.

"A 24-year-old British man arrested last Wednesday as been released under investigation."

Border Force

More than 230 people have reached the UK in small boats since November.

The UK is due to redeploy two Border Force patrol boats to the Channel from the Mediterranean, where they have been helping with the thousands of people who have tried to cross to Europe.

The UK Border Force currently has two coastal patrol vessels in the Channel as well as a cutter, HMC Vigilant, which can rescue several boatloads of people at once.