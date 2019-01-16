Image copyright GMP/BBC Image caption Paul Massey (left) and John Kinsella were both fatally shot

A hitman has been found guilty of murdering an underworld "Mr Big" and mob "fixer" following a gangland feud.

Paul Massey, 55, and his friend John Kinsella, 53, were gunned down in a deadly clash between rival gangs.

Mark Fellows, 38, nicknamed "The Iceman", was found guilty of the murders of both men following a six-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

His co-accused Steven Boyle was found guilty of Kinsella's murder but cleared of murdering Massey.

Both Fellows, from Warrington, and Boyle were acquitted of the attempted murder of Kinsella's partner Wendy Owen.

Massey, from Salford, who was nicknamed "Mr Big", and "Scouse John" Kinsella were "notorious" within organised crime circles in Manchester and Liverpool, the court heard.

Massey was infamous in his hometown and once ran as a mayoral candidate, while police regarded him as a top-tier "target" criminal.

Cold-blooded execution

He was killed in July 2015 when a masked shooter sprayed him with bullets using an Uzi sub-machine gun outside his home.

Kinsella was shot dead in a cold-blooded execution almost three years after Massey, in May 2018, while he and and Miss Owen were walking their dogs in Rainhill, St Helens.

Jurors heard that Kinsella, an expert in judo and jujitsu, had helped former England and Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard when he had "got into trouble".

The footballer called on Kinsella to scare off a Liverpool gangster known as The Psycho who had been "terrorising" him, the court was told.

Fellows and Boyle will be sentenced on Thursday.