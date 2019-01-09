Image copyright Google Image caption The carjacking happened on Bradford court, just off Whitstable Road in Moston

A "coward" who threatened a mother and baby with a hammer before stealing their car is being sought by police.

The woman pleaded with the carjacker to let her take her 11-month-old son from the back of the Nissan Qashqai before she was forced to hand over the keys.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident, in Bradford Court in Moston, had left the woman "deeply distressed".

PC Jack Ginger said it is "unacceptable that a woman and a young child should be put through such an ordeal".

He added: "We are determined to find the coward who is responsible for this."

The carjacking happened at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.

The man, described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, about 6ft tall, and wearing a grey tracksuit, is said to have driven off in the direction of Lightbowne Road.