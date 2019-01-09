Image copyright Family handout Image caption Billy Livesley suffered a head injury on 28 December and died the following day

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old who died from a head injury in Wigan.

Billy Livesley, of Platt Bridge, was injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram on 28 December and died the following day.

A 22-year-old man is being questioned after being arrested on Tuesday.

Peter Connor, 31, of Hollands Road, Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on 3 January charged with Mr Livesley's murder.