Manchester

Second murder arrest over Billy Livesley death in Wigan

  • 9 January 2019
Billy Livesley Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Billy Livesley suffered a head injury on 28 December and died the following day

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old who died from a head injury in Wigan.

Billy Livesley, of Platt Bridge, was injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram on 28 December and died the following day.

A 22-year-old man is being questioned after being arrested on Tuesday.

Peter Connor, 31, of Hollands Road, Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on 3 January charged with Mr Livesley's murder.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Mr Livesley was injured during an incident on Bickershaw Lane in Abram

