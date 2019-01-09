Second murder arrest over Billy Livesley death in Wigan
- 9 January 2019
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old who died from a head injury in Wigan.
Billy Livesley, of Platt Bridge, was injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram on 28 December and died the following day.
A 22-year-old man is being questioned after being arrested on Tuesday.
Peter Connor, 31, of Hollands Road, Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on 3 January charged with Mr Livesley's murder.