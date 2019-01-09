Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Marianne Haboc was a pupil at St Patrick's RC Primary School in Rochdale

A woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an 11-year-old girl was struck and killed outside a school.

Marianne Haboc, a pupil at St Patrick's RC Primary School in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, died at the scene following the crash on 1 October.

Sobia Aftar, 33, of Taylor Street, Rochdale, appeared before magistrates in Manchester earlier.

She was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court next month.

Speaking after their daughter's death, Marianne's parents said she loved gymnastics and they were "incredibly proud" of her achievements.

Their "beautiful daughter" was a "devoted" Catholic and a "natural-born leader" who also enjoyed gospel reading, they added.

A fundraising page was set up by Rochdale Olympic Gymnastics Club in memory of the child and has raised more than £3,500.