A murderer who killed a 27-year-old during a mass brawl in Middleton was out of prison on licence at the time, an inquest has heard.

Several opportunities to recall the killer, Timothy Deakin, were also missed before the assault.

Deakin was "lawless and capable of feral behaviour" the inquest at Heywood Coroner's Court was told.

Police also believed he had passed the threshold for a recall to prison before the 2016 attack.

Michael Hoolickin, 27, suffered multiple stab wounds during a street brawl between a group of men and women in Middleton, Greater Manchester, on 14 October 2016.

Deakin, 21, of Lever Street, Heywood, subsequently denied murder but was found guilty at trial and ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

The inquest, before Manchester North Senior Coroner Joanne Kearsley, heard Deakin had been released on licence and under the supervision of the National Probation Service at the time of the killing, having served half of a jail term for a previous violent attack.

Deakin had breached several terms of his probation, including being arrested and failing drugs tests, the inquest heard.

Giving evidence, probation officer Natalia Atkinson said Deakin was "lawless and capable of feral behaviour".

A risk assessment conducted on his release from prison found there was a 90% chance of Deakin reoffending within two years of his release, Ms Atkinson told the inquest, but he wasn't initially judged to be a risk to other people.

Probation staff subsequently became aware Deakin had been given a warning following arrests for drug possession and driving offences, while intelligence also suggested Deakin had been carrying a knife, the inquest heard.

Ms Atkinson told the inquest she felt a heavy workload impacted on her work with Deakin. Police also believed Deakin had passed the threshold for recall to prison, the inquest heard.

Hoolickin's father Garry was at the inquest and said the family will continue to fight for answers over his son's death.

The hearing continues.