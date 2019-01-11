Middleton crash: GMP officer cut free after hitting lamppost
- 11 January 2019
A police officer had to be cut free when his car crashed into a lamppost while following another vehicle.
Greater Manchester Police said the crash happened at 22:50 GMT on Thursday near the Crown Inn in Middleton.
He was cut free by firefighters before being taken to hospital. Details of his injuries are not known.
A GMP spokeswoman said the police car had not been involved in a pursuit but had been following another car for "observational" reasons.