A police officer had to be cut free when his car crashed into a lamppost while following another vehicle.

Greater Manchester Police said the crash happened at 22:50 GMT on Thursday near the Crown Inn in Middleton.

He was cut free by firefighters before being taken to hospital. Details of his injuries are not known.

A GMP spokeswoman said the police car had not been involved in a pursuit but had been following another car for "observational" reasons.