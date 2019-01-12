Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Dickson was found injured on Montserrat Road

A man has died nearly two weeks after he was stabbed at a house, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Officers found 49-year-old Paul Dickson at a property on Montserrat Road in Bolton on 30 December.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further inquiries. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.