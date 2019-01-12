Man dies after Bolton house stabbing
- 12 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died nearly two weeks after he was stabbed at a house, Greater Manchester Police has said.
Officers found 49-year-old Paul Dickson at a property on Montserrat Road in Bolton on 30 December.
He was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further inquiries. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.