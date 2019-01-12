Image copyright Google Image caption The victims were at the Littlerock cafe on the busy Princess Road

Three people have been injured in an armed robbery at a cafe in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

Police were called at about 10:30 GMT after three men with a suspected gun, machete and baseball bat entered the Littlerock cafe on Princess Road.

They fled in two cars, one of which was later found by officers. Four men, aged 18, 19, 23 and 58, and two 17-year-olds have been held on suspicion of robbery.

The injuries of the victims, in their 20s, are not serious, police said.

Victims 'shaken'

Officers said the three men who entered Littlerock threatened members of the public and demanded they hand over a set of car keys and other belongings.

The offenders escaped in a white Range Rover belonging to one of the victims, and a white BMW 3 Series.

Police said they later found the stolen Range Rover on Bowland Drive in Fallowfield.

Supt Mark Dexter, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured, but the victims have been left understandably shaken following this incident.

"It is thanks to the swift action of our officers that we now have six men in custody, but this investigation is still very much ongoing and officers will be in the area continuing with enquiries."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police. The suspects remain in custody for questioning.

Since the 1980s, Moss Side has been associated with drugs and violence, although the area has improved in the recent years and attracted investment.

Last August, two children were among 10 people hurt in a shooting on the same weekend as the annual Caribbean Carnival.