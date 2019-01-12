Image copyright PA

Police are questioning a 31-year-old man after a boy was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

The 11-year-old died in hospital after he was treated at the scene of the crash in Beswick, Manchester.

A grey Volkswagen Golf was believed to have been involved in the collision on Albert Street shortly after 18:10 on Saturday evening.

Greater Manchester Police said the car was found abandoned near the scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

The force said the man later attended a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Albert Street is closed between Charlestown Street and Darley Street. Doric Close is also closed while investigative work is carried out.

PC Karl Horner, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident in which a young boy lost his life, and my thoughts are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"We have a man in custody, but our enquiries continue as we work to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision.

"If you think you saw the driver of the grey VW Golf around the time of the collision, or if you witnessed what happened, then please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the events leading up to it."