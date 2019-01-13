Image copyright Google Image caption The victims were at the Littlerock cafe on the busy Princess Road

The brothers of England footballers Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold were attacked during an armed robbery at a restaurant.

Dane Rashford and Tyler Alexander-Arnold were at the Littlerock cafe in the Moss Side area of Manchester when it was raided on Saturday.

Three men wielded a suspected gun, machete and baseball bat.

Three people were injured in the raid, police said, although it is unclear if the footballer's brothers were hurt.

Marcus Rashford is a striker for Manchester United while Trent Alexander-Arnold plays for Liverpool in defence. The pair act as their respective brothers representatives.

The robbers fled in two cars, one of which was later found by officers.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 23 and 58, and two 17-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. Two guns have been seized by detectives as part of their investigation.

Victims 'shaken'

Officers said the three men who entered the Littlerock restaurant threatened members of the public and demanded they hand over a set of car keys and other belongings.

The offenders escaped in a white Range Rover belonging to one of the victims, and a white BMW 3 Series.

Police said they later found the stolen Range Rover on Bowland Drive in Fallowfield.

Supt Mark Dexter, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured, but the victims have been left understandably shaken following this incident.

"It is thanks to the swift action of our officers that we now have six men in custody, but this investigation is still very much ongoing and officers will be in the area continuing with inquiries."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Since the 1980s, Moss Side has been associated with drugs and violence, although the area has improved in the recent years and attracted investment.

Last August, two children were among 10 people hurt in a shooting on the same weekend as the annual Caribbean Carnival.