Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a woman was found in a car outside a property on Bolbury Crescent, Swinton

A woman has been found dead in a car outside a house in Salford.

The victim, believed to be in her 40s, was found outside the property on Bolbury Crescent, Swinton, at about 22:40 GMT on Monday.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody for questioning.

Detectives are working to piece together what happened before the woman was found and have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.