Image copyright Family handout Image caption Billy Livesley suffered a head injury on 28 December and died the following day

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man died from a head injury in Wigan.

Billy Livesley, of Platt Bridge, was injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram on 28 December and died the following day.

Police said a 24-year-old man was held on Sunday night and remains in custody for questioning.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with Mr Livesley's murder while another man, aged 22, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Mr Livesley died in hospital on 29 December after suffering a "significant" head injury, said police.

In a tribute, his mother Sylvia said that her son was a "one in a million".

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed abode, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on 4 January charged with his murder.

Two other men - aged 38 and 57 - were arrested the day Mr Livesley died on suspicion of attempted murder.

The younger man was later released with no further action while the older man was released under investigation.