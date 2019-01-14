Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Taylor Schofield was described by his family as a "loving and caring kid"

A man has appeared in court accused of killing an 11-year-old boy in an alleged hit-and-run in Manchester.

Michael Robinson has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Taylor Schofield died on Saturday.

He was was hit by a grey Volkswagen Golf car on Albert Street, in Beswick, just after 18:00 GMT.

Mr Robinson, of Toft Road, Gorton, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 11 February.

Taylor, who was described by his family as a "loving and caring kid", was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he later died.