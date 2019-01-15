Image copyright Google Image caption Heaton Park Methodist Church had to close over Christmas because of the fire

A 14-year-old has been charged over a burglary at a church set on fire which forced it to close over Christmas.

Heaton Park Methodist Church in Bury, Greater Manchester, was severely damaged in the blaze on 22 December.

Items stolen from the building included a laptop and television.

The teenage boy from Whitefield, Bury, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with burglary and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Youth Court on Monday.

Rev Jez Hackett revealed a briefcase containing the organist's sheet music was also among the items taken.

Services were moved to the nearby Prestwich Methodist Church over Christmas whilst the building was cleaned up and repaired.