Passengers flying on Etihad Airways had to disembark at Manchester Airport

Passengers have been evacuated from a plane at Manchester Airport following a technical problem experienced in mid-air, shortly after take-off.

Etihad Airways flight EY22 to Abu Dhabi left Manchester at 19:28 GMT but performed a loop before returning to the airport 30 minutes later.

One passenger claimed on Facebook there had been a small fire at the back of the plane.

The airport confirmed that fire engines had met the plane but no-one was hurt.

A spokeswoman said: "The flight returned to the airport. Fire engines met the plane in line with normal procedure."

Passenger Graham Ecclestone wrote on Facebook: "Took off. Ten minutes later emergency landing back in Manchester .

"Plane got small fire at back. On ground safe, fire engines attending."

The airline has confirmed only that there was "a technical issue".