Murder probe dropped over Salford car body find
The death of a woman whose body was found in a car in Salford is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The woman, thought to have been aged in her 40s, was found outside a house in Bolbury Crescent, Swinton, on Monday night.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released with no further action.
A post-mortem examination proved there were no suspicious circumstances.
Det Insp Chris Mannion, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We are no longer treating this as a murder investigation.
"Our thoughts remain with the woman's family at what is an incredibly sad time."