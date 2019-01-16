Image caption The woman's body was found outside the house on Bolbury Crescent in Swinton

The death of a woman whose body was found in a car in Salford is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The woman, thought to have been aged in her 40s, was found outside a house in Bolbury Crescent, Swinton, on Monday night.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released with no further action.

A post-mortem examination proved there were no suspicious circumstances.

Det Insp Chris Mannion, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We are no longer treating this as a murder investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the woman's family at what is an incredibly sad time."