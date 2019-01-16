Image copyright GMP Image caption Kane O'Connor, 23, "reversed at speed" into the officer before fleeing the scene

A banned driver who reversed into a police officer leaving him with serious leg injuries has been jailed.

Kaine O'Connor, from Withington, "manically drove at anything in his way" as tried to to escape police in Blackley last October, said police.

The 23-year-old, who was already disqualified from driving, admitted grievous bodily harm and aggravated vehicle taking involving an accident.

He was sentenced to four years at Manchester Crown Court.

Officers had been responding to a disturbance at a flat on Blackley New Road on 18 October when O'Connor fled in a black Citroen Berlingo van.

When they attempted to speak to him, he carried out "several aggressive manoeuvres" hitting three police vehicles and five cars.

Image caption The policeman suffered serious leg injures after being hit in October

O'Connor crashed into a silver Mercedes A Class before accelerating and mounting the bonnet of a white Audi A3, lifting it into the air.

Police said the Audi had a mother and young child inside but they were unhurt.

Police said the 23-year-old then "reversed at speed" and pinned an officer between the van and a police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Det Con Terry Macmillan, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said O'Connor, of Alveley Avenue, was "incredibly reckless" and "manically drove at anything in his way".

"The incident unfolded outside a busy nursery at peak time but, miraculously, no-one else was seriously injured."

The injured officer said he feared his injuries would end his career with GMP.

He said: "The scars I have sustained will be with me for life and will be a constant reminder of the scariest day of my career."