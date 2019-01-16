Image copyright Oldham Foodbank Image caption Oldham Foodbank said the van was "a vital part of our work"

A food bank that was ransacked by burglars has had its van stolen less than a fortnight later.

Oldham Foodbank's blue Ford Transit van was taken from outside the Royal Oldham Hospital on Wednesday as volunteers collected donations from a ward, co-manager Lisa Leunig said.

Ms Leunig said she was "in shock" and the food bank was "just getting back up and running" after the recent burglary.

"It's our only van - we can't do pick-ups without it", she said.

Organisers have asked people to report any sightings of the van, which is used to collect donations and has Oldham Foodbank signs on either side.

Ms Leunig said the food they have in stock would last "a week-and-a-half, tops".

During a break-in earlier this month, thieves wrecked the food bank's office at The Three Crowns Centre and made off with three tablet devices and £200 in cash.

The charity has since been inundated with donations from as far away as Switzerland and the United States.

Oldham Foodbank tweeted: "We cannot believe our luck at this year" adding: "Please help us get it back".

Ms Leunig said she had reported the theft to police.

The food bank opened in 2012 to help some of the most vulnerable people in the Oldham area.