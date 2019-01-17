Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Graham was shot dead in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne.

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a man in broad daylight on a Greater Manchester street.

Luke Graham, 31, was found injured in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, on 13 June and later died in hospital.

James Denton, 27, of Barcliffe Avenue, Moston has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.

Eight others have already been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Another man, in his 20s, presented himself at hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after the attack.