Image caption Police are questioning a man on suspicion of murder

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found at a house in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Moss Lane in the Swinton area of Salford at 23:15 GMT on Wednesday following reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Officers discovered the body of a woman thought to have been in her 40s. A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Thursday.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police cordon was put in place at the property while forensic investigations were carried out.

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman#s body was found at the house on Moss Lane

Det Ch Insp Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We have a dedicated team working to piece together the circumstances in which a woman has tragically lost her life and our thoughts remain with her family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident and while we have one man in custody, I'd like to stress that enquiries are very much ongoing and even the smallest piece of information could prove vital to our investigation."