A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a van in Stockport.

The 30-year-old's yellow Suzuki DL motorcycle crashed with a red Ford Transit van on Macclesfield Road at the junction with the A555 Manchester Airport Eastern Link Road at about 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died, police said.

The van's driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.