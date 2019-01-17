Image caption The incident has caused disruption to services from Cornbrook to MediaCityUK and Eccles

A Metrolink tram has been damaged after a fault with an overhead line caused its pantograph to come loose.

Glass on a door shattered when the mechanism, which conducts electricity, fell from its roof near Salford's MediaCityUK at about 1230 GMT.

No-one was injured, but passengers were evacuated near the Broadway stop, a Transport for Greater Manchester spokesman said.

Services from Cornbrook to Eccles and MediaCityUK have been disrupted

Image caption Engineers are investigating how the pantograph fell from the roof

Passengers have been advised to use their tram tickets and passes on nearby buses while engineers work to fix the problem.

The spokesman said it was unclear how the pantograph had come loose.