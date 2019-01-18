Three teenage boys are in hospital, with one in an induced coma, after taking illegal drugs, police believe.

Police in Bury were called to a hospital on Thursday after two boys aged 14 and 15 became ill.

The 15-year-old is in an induced coma after becoming unwell following his arrest on suspicion of drugs dealing.

The 14-year-old is "critical" while another 15-year-old is being treated on a ward. A woman, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs.

The teenagers took what are believed to be illegal drugs sometime on Wednesday, and subsequently they became unwell before being taken to hospital on Thursday evening.

Det Ch Insp Kate Atton said: "There are tests ongoing to establish what the boys have taken and in what quantity."

She added: "We're working on the assumption that they have consumed an illegal drug, but at this stage it is still unclear what this is."