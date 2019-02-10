Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Manchester Evening News was launched in 1868

The Manchester Evening News has launched a Sunday print edition.

Editor-in-chief Darren Thwaites said it represented an "opportunity to drive the Northern political agenda from here in Manchester".

The regional title currently has a paper circulation of 37,000 and reaches a million online users daily.

The move to a seven-day print operation bucks the national trend. More than 300 local and regional papers - a quarter of all titles - have closed since 2007.

According to an independent report published last year, local newspaper revenues have fallen in recent years due to advertising moving online, as well as changes in technology and consumer behaviour.

Mr Thwaites said: "We already produce fantastic weekend content and reach a massive audience online.

"It's a natural extension to package the best of everything into a quality Sunday print edition for those who still enjoy the experience of browsing through a newspaper.

"With national politics covered almost exclusively by London-based writers, we have the opportunity to drive the Northern political agenda from here in Manchester."

The Manchester Evening News, part of Reach plc which also publishes the Daily Mirror, celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2018 and was named both Website of the Year and Newspaper of the Year at the UK Regional Press Awards.