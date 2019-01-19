Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have seized a batch of "dangerous" beige-coloured tablets

Three boys who fell seriously ill after taking a "dangerous" batch of pills were now in a stable condition, police said.

The teenagers, aged 14 and 15, from Bury, Greater Manchester were admitted on Thursday after taking drugs believed to contain MDMA, ketamine and methadone.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday and remains in custody.

A 40-year-old woman detained in connection with the pills was bailed.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The tablets smell "strong and sickly", police say

Two of the boys were initially in a critical condition while the third boy was described by police as "seriously" ill.

One of the teenagers, who was initially arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, has since been de-arrested.

Det Ch Insp Kate Atton said: "While it's good news that the boys' conditions have improved overnight, I must stress we are still dealing with an extremely worrying set of circumstances.

"Without the expert work from our colleagues in the health service, we could have been dealing with a very different story this morning so please do not ignore these warnings."

She said police believed the drugs seized after the incident "are the ones that the teenagers have taken but this has not yet been confirmed".

"They are very distinctive with the letters 'UPS' on them, beige in colour and have a strong, sickly smell."

She appealed for anyone who had taken drugs matching this description to seek medical attention urgently and asked for anyone with information to contact police.