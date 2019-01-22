Manchester

Little Lever: Woman and two children found dead in house

  • 22 January 2019
Arthur Street, Little Lever Image copyright Google
Image caption Police found the three bodies in a house in Arthur Street, Little Lever

A woman and two young children have been found dead at a house in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Arthur Street in Little Lever at 15:50 GMT on Monday.

They were responding to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene.

