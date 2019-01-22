Little Lever: Woman and two children found dead in house
A woman and two young children have been found dead at a house in Bolton.
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Arthur Street in Little Lever at 15:50 GMT on Monday.
They were responding to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.
A cordon has been put in place at the scene.