Image copyright PA Image caption Police found the three bodies in a house in Arthur Street, Little Lever

The deaths of two young sisters in Bolton are being treated as murder but their mother's death was not suspicious, police have said.

Police found the bodies of Tiffany Stevens, three-year-old Casey and one-year-old Darcey, at Arthur Street in Little Lever at 15:50 GMT on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said they were "not looking for anyone else in connection with the murders".

They said it was "an extremely upsetting case".

They had been called to the house to reports of concern for the welfare of Ms Stevens, who was in her 20s.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this unimaginably difficult time."