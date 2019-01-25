Image copyright Google Image caption A man is in custody in connection with the death

A murder investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a property in Bury.

Police found the man, believed to be in his 50s, at an address on Warwick Street in Prestwich after being alerted by paramedics at 12:30 GMT on Friday.

A man, 38, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Greater Manchester Police has sealed off part of the street.

The force has appealed for information.

Det Insp Andy Naismith said: "We are working to find out what happened in the moments before he was found dead, so that we can give his family the answers they deserve."