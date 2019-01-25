Image copyright GMP Image caption Kaia Smart and Corey Bools each admitted 13 counts of burglary

A carer who burgled her elderly clients after sneaking into their homes at night has been jailed along with her boyfriend.

Kaia Smart, 25, and Corey Bools, 23, entered homes in the Bury and Radcliffe areas of Greater Manchester, often while residents were sleeping.

An investigation was launched and the pair were arrested in autumn last year.

Smart and Bools were jailed for five and four-and-a-half year respectively at Minshull Street Crown Court.

Smart, of Victoria Street, Radcliffe, and Bools, of Barnes Close, Farnworth, each admitted 13 counts of burglary.

The court heard all the victims lived alone and required daily visits from carers.

'Shaken and terrified'

In each burglary there was no sign of forced entry but keys were taken from key safes outside the homes, which Smart had access to.

The thieves were found to have taken items including jewellery, cash and cheques.

Following their arrest, police found stolen jewellery and a list of addresses with the corresponding key codes for the key safes.

Det Con Mark Robertson, of Greater Manchester Police, said the victims had been "left shaken and terrified".

He said: "It takes a certain amount of wickedness to target the elderly and vulnerable, and Smart and Bools are nothing short of depraved for carrying out these deplorable crimes."