Image copyright GMP Image caption Gail Andrews stole £150,000 from her employers Labelsun Ltd in Bredbury

A manager who stole £150,000 from her own company spent the money on "lavish holidays and clothes", police said.

Gail Andrews, 48, of Ashton Road, Denton, spent almost half a decade defrauding family business Labelsun Ltd, in Bredbury, Stockport.

She was jailed for two years and four months at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of theft by an employee.

Greater Manchester Police branded Andrews "selfish" and "deceitful".

The court heard how between July 2009 and February 2018 Andrews stole over £150,000 from the manufacturing company where she worked as a manager.

She directly transferred funds to her own personal accounts by falsifying invoices, police said.

While making payments on behalf of her employers, Andrews changed the billing sort code and account details to her own.

The theft was only discovered when a new finance manager began to audit the company's financial history.

PC Jill Scott, of the force's fraud investigation team, said: "Gail Andrews stole hundreds of thousands of pounds and had a total disregard of the consequences of her selfish and deceitful actions, which could have resulted in many employees losing their jobs and livelihoods.

"Andrews did not have any reason for stealing this money other than to finance a better lifestyle for herself - spending the stolen money on lavish holidays and clothing."

Officers will now seek a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act in effort to recoup the money she stole.