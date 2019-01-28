Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a teenage girl was found in a derelict property near Brookside Drive, Kersal

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a teenage girl was found in a derelict building.

Police were called at about 09:25 GMT to reports a 16-year-old girl was missing from home in Prestwich, Bury.

They received a second call 20 minutes later saying a girl had been found dead in the disused building near Brookside Drive, Kersal, Salford.

The cause of death is yet to be established but a 41-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder.