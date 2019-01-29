Image copyright Family handout Image caption The mother of Darcey Grace and Casey Lea was also found dead in the property

Two young girls found murdered at their home were "beautiful" and will be "sadly missed", said their fathers.

The bodies of Casey Lea Taylor, aged three, and her one-year-old sister, Darcey Grace Stevens were discovered at a house on Arthur Street, Little Lever, on 21 January.

The body of their mother, Tiffany Stevens, who was 27, was also found.

Greater Manchester Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girls' deaths.

Casey Lea's father, Liam Taylor, said she was "a beautiful little girl who was deeply loved by many and will be sadly missed".

Gary Eden said: "I will love and miss Darcey forever and she will always live on through me."

Police had been called to the house to reports of concern for the welfare of Ms Stevens.

A force spokesman said it was "an extremely upsetting case".