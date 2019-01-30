Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released a CCTV image of a suspect they are searching for

A thief duped an airport meet-and-greet parking firm into handing over the keys to a £70,000 Audi by posing as the owner's partner.

After signing all the official paperwork the man coolly drove away in the grey Audi Q7.

The theft only came to light when the owners returned to Manchester Airport and discovered their car had already been collected.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect they are searching for.

The scam took place on 18 September last year, four days after the couple dropped off the vehicle at the firm, which is not officially affiliated with the airport.

Police said the man had convinced an employee he was the partner of one of the victims, and had come to collect the car.

Image caption An Audi Q7, similar to the model pictured, was taken from close to Manchester Airport

The car was traced to a place in Lancashire but a police search failed to find it.

Det Sgt Alex Wild, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This offence was clearl y well-planned and no doubt had a number of people involved in order to carry it out the way they did.

"We have been trying to unpick exactly who did this and despite extensive enquiries we still haven't identified those responsible. "