Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Dianne Oxberry's husband Ian Hindle set up a fundraising site in her memory

The husband of the late BBC broadcaster Dianne Oxberry has said he is "overwhelmed" after £28,000 was raised in her memory within a week.

The former Radio 1 and North West Tonight presenter died aged 51 from ovarian cancer at Manchester's Christie Hospital on 10 January.

On Monday, her husband Ian Hindle launched a fund with a £1,000 target to help those affected by the illness.

"I never expected to raise this much in such a short space of time," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dianne Oxberry, seen with Steve Wright (left) and Paul McCartney, worked on BBC Radio

Oxberry rose to fame when she presented the weather and travel on Radio 1 in the early 1990s, working with broadcasters Simon Mayo and Steve Wright.

She met her husband, who works as a camera operator, while co-hosting Saturday morning children's show The 8.15 from Manchester.

She then presented the weather for BBC North West Tonight from 1995 until December.

Her death led to several tributes being sent to the programme and left on the fundraising site.

One viewer wrote: "Dianne was such a lovely sunny personality - I really felt I knew her and still feel upset that she is no longer here."

Image caption Comedian Peter Kay told Dianne Oxberry she "made the sun shine for everybody"

The funds raised will be used to set up a charity in her memory.

Mr Hindle said: "The aim is also to raise awareness about ovarian cancer and its after-effects, particularly where families have suffered sudden loss, which can often be the case with this appalling disease."

Speaking about the donations, he added: "Frankly, it's overwhelming and I'm totally humbled by all the contributions. Thank you to all who've donated. I think together we can make a big difference."

"While I hoped to raise a good amount of money to start on the road to creating a charity in Dianne's name, I never expected to raise this much in such a short space of time."

There are about 7,400 new ovarian cancer cases in the UK every year, according to Cancer Research UK, with almost 60% diagnosed at a late stage.

It is one of the most common types of cancers among women.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer

Persistent bloating - not bloating that comes and goes

Feeling full quickly and/or loss of appetite

Pelvic or abdominal pain (tummy and below)

Urinary symptoms (needing to wee more urgently or more often than usual)

Changes in bowel habit (eg diarrhoea or constipation)

Extreme fatigue (feeling very tired)

Unexplained weight loss

Any bleeding after the menopause should always be investigated by a GP

Source: NHS