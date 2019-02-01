Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The main music event has previously been held in Manchester's Gay Village

Manchester Pride has been criticised for "pricing people out" after almost doubling entry costs to its main event.

Passes for Manchester Pride Live, which takes place on 24 and 25 August, will cost £64.50, while in 2018, a Big Weekend ticket cost £34.50.

People have been called the rise "shameful", "ridiculous" and an example of "utter greed" on social media.

However, a spokesman for the LGBT event said the two could not be compared as this year's was "a totally new event".

The festival will move its main music stages out of the city's Gay Village for the first time in 2019, instead hosting the weekend climax of the four-day festival to Mayfield, a former railway depot near the city's main Piccadilly station.

Image copyright Google Image caption The former Mayfield railway station will host Manchester Pride Live

The venue will host the new Manchester Pride Live event, which the spokesman said would feature the "biggest line up of artists" they have ever had.

He added that there would also be plenty of free events included in the wider festival, including the annual Pride Parade and Candlelit Vigil and a programme of workshops, films and cabaret under the title of The Superbia Weekend.

After the tickets were put on sale, dozens of people took to social media, complaining that the festival was becoming "commercialised".

Skip Twitter post by @cybersparrows Manchester rising the prices like that is exclusivising, essentially, being lgbt+. its really not okay, but we also cant boycott something like pride because of the basis of it — elliot (@cybersparrows) February 1, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @BrettHerriot So sad that @ManchesterPride are charging £70+ for top tier tickets, the commercialisation for profit of an event that should celebrate diversity is now only for those that can afford it, shameful indeed. — Brett Herriot (@BrettHerriot) January 31, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @BiffenGlenn Just to think the last time I attended Manchester Pride was in 1998...and didn't have to pay a penny!

(That went for both London and Brighton too)

Total and utter greed just to celebrate OUR Sexuality — Glenn Taylor-Biffen (@BiffenGlenn) February 1, 2019 Report

Manchester Pride's chief executive Mark Fletcher said it was "always a talking point when we introduce change to our events and this year we have essentially added a whole new event to our programme in direct response to the requests of our ticket buyers".

He added that the £10 entry fee for the festival's The Gay Village Gathering, which will feature community performances, parties and markets, was "actually much less than access to the Village has cost previously".

The charity's spokesman added that a limited number of "hardship tickets" would also be made available.