Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Canada Goose coats worth more than £800 were among items stolen

About £40,000 of designer handbags and coats were stolen when a car was reversed into a shop window.

A grey Toyota Aygo reversed into the Flannels store, in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at about 00:30 GMT.

Thieves then ran into the George Street shop in the "well thought-out robbery" before fleeing in two other getaway vehicles, police said.

Handbags worth about £1,000 each and Canada Goose coats worth more than £800 each were stolen in the raid.

A white Ford Transit van and blue Audi A4 pulled up next to the store and "a number of offenders ran in and stole items", a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.

The Toyota was left as the robbers escaped in the other vehicles.

Det Insp Dave Jones said: "A robbery of this magnitude could considerably damage the business and will have left the staff as well as local people incredibly concerned and upset.

"We are keen to find those responsible as soon as possible, this was a well thought-out robbery and we do not want the offenders to think that they can do this a second time."