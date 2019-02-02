Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place near the A635 in Ashton

A group of men who caught a man who had "attempted to rape" a 17-year-old girl have been praised by police.

They stopped the "terrifying attack" in a car park in Ashton, Greater Manchester, on Friday night before chasing the offender.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of attempted rape. He is in custody for questioning.

The girl is receiving support after the "horrible ordeal", police said.

"First of all, my thoughts are with the girl who was victim to this terrifying attack," said Det Insp Karl Ward.

"Secondly, I would like to take my hat off to the group of men who intervened, stopped the attack, then gave chase so police were able to make an arrest.

"This is a great example of the police and public working together to stop crime, and I am extremely thankful to them for their assistance."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.