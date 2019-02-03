Image copyright Google Image caption Maggie Smythe was last seen at her Swinside Road home in Bolton

A man has been charged with murdering a 29-year-old woman who went missing a week ago.

Maggie Smythe was last seen at her Bolton home on 26 January, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detectives believe they found her body nearby on Friday but formal identification is yet to take place.

Christopher Taylor, 39, of Greenroyd Avenue, Bolton, has been charged with her murder. He is due to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 29-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue.