Image copyright @kevin9gallagher Image caption The owner of Dave's Carpet Warehouse said he was "devastated"

Fifty firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a carpet warehouse in Manchester.

Crews said they found Dave's Carpet Warehouse and a car garage "well alight" when they arrived at Darnley Street, Old Trafford, at 05:00 GMT.

Some residents have been evacuated from their houses, including a neighbouring care home, and there is thick smoke in the area, Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Dave Todd, who has owned the warehouse for 20 years, said the blaze was "a shock to the system" and he was "devastated".

Image caption People are being asked to avoid the area and nearby residents should keep their windows and doors shut

Road closures are in place from Kings Road at the junction of Upper Chorlton Road to Upper Chorlton Road at the junction of Moss Lane West.

People are being asked to avoid the area and nearby residents should keep their windows and doors shut.