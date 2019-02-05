Image copyright Councillor David Ellison Image caption The armoured personnel carrier is taxed, licensed and insured, its owner insists

The owner of an armoured personnel carrier has drawn heavy fire from a councillor who says residents are angry about having it parked in their road.

The former British Army vehicle - locally known as "the tank" - has been a well-known feature of the Didsbury area of Manchester for 20 years.

Councillor David Ellison said he wanted it to be removed following complaints.

Others have a more relaxed attitude, though, saying the large green vehicle is a "fun feature" of the area.

The military vehicle's owner, who did not want to be named, told the BBC he had a licence for it and that it was taxed and insured.

'Danger to pedestrians'

Mr Ellison, who represents Didsbury West on Manchester City Council, said: "A number of people have been to me with their concerns over the tank that has been parked for many months now at the corner of Old Lansdowne Road and Lapwing Lane.

"It may sound funny but it is partly parked on the pavement and it is very difficult to walk past it so people are walking into the road.

"Because it is on a corner it would be very easy for someone to run into the back of the vehicle in the dark."

But the majority of the 500-plus people posting on the Labour politician's Facebook page seem happy for it to remain.

"Leave the tank alone," wrote one. "The kids [love] seeing it and it's a fun feature for the area."

Greater Manchester Police say parking vehicles on the pavement is a "danger to pedestrians", can be an obstruction of the highway, and can lead to damage.

The Highway Code also cautions that parking on the pavement can obstruct and seriously inconvenience pedestrians, people in wheelchairs, those with visual impairments and people with prams or pushchairs.