A mother told detectives blood "poured out" of her seven-year-old son's leg after he was shot during a botched gangland hit, a court has heard.

Jayne and Christian Hickey were shot on their doorstep in Winton, Salford, in 2015.

A police interview given by Mrs Hickey from her hospital bed was played to the jury at Manchester Crown Court, where seven men are on trial over the shooting.

All deny involvement in the attack.

'Longest six minutes'

The police interview was abruptly ended after doctors came to take her for emergency surgery.

Mrs Hickey said she, her son and her husband Chris were at home the night before when they heard a knock at the door at around 21:15 BST on 12 October.

She said: "When I looked outside it was a young lad leaning against my car.

"When I went to the door he shouted something I didn't quite understand.

"I said, 'Pardon?'

"He said, 'Is your husband in? Nah, nah.'

She told detectives somebody came from the side of the van and started shooting and she tried to slam the door.

"Next thing I looked there was blood pouring out of my son's leg and I realised I had been injured as well."

Mrs Hickey said the ambulance was delayed as armed police had to ensure the scene was secure before paramedics were allowed in, which was "probably the longest six minutes of my life".

'Revenge attack'

The trial has heard the Hickeys were the victims of a revenge attack for the deadly machine gun execution of gang member Paul "Mr Big" Massey three months earlier.

Mrs Hickey's husband, Christian Senior, was probably the intended target, as he is a friend of gang member Michael Carroll, the court heard.

Mrs Hickey later identified the man she spoke to at the door as Carne Thomasson, 28, a member of the A-Team gang, jurors have been told.

Mr Thomasson, Christopher Hall, 49, Aldaire Warmington, 32, and John Thomasson, 49, all from Salford, deny conspiracy to murder and perverting the course of justice.

James Coward, 22, Dominic Walton, 26, and Lincoln Warmington, 32, deny perverting the course of justice in relation to an Audi car allegedly used in the Hickey shooting and disposed of days later in Granton, Edinburgh.

The trial continues.