Oldham homes evacuated after 'suspicious package' found
- 6 February 2019
Homes have been evacuated and a bomb disposal team called after a "suspicious package" was discovered in a street in Greater Manchester.
The alarm was raised at about 11:00 GMT in Bow Street in Oldham.
Police said several homes were evacuated as a precaution and officers were investigating.
The area between Bow Street and Yorkshire Street was cordoned off and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.