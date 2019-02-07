Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption The crash happened in Rochdale Road in Blackley, Manchester

A man has died after being hit by a coach while crossing the road.

The crash, involving a coach which had been carrying a basketball team, happened at about 00:05 GMT in Rochdale Road, Blackley, Manchester.

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene by a police officer but died.

The coach driver - a 63-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The pedestrian has not yet been formally identified.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage.