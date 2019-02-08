Murder arrests over 'unexplained' baby death in Blackpool
- 8 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder over a baby's "unexplained" death, police have said.
Officers were called to reports of an "unresponsive" 13-month-old girl at an address on Marton Drive in Blackpool at about 08:00 GMT.
Lancashire Police said paramedics attended but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene, adding that a post-mortem examination would take place.
The arrested 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman remain in custody.